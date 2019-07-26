Afghan Migrant Who Harassed A$AP Rocky Once Convicted of Knife Assault

The Muslim migrant who instigated a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky in Sweden has a lengthy criminal background, according to various media sources.

TMZ reports Mustafa Jafari, the alleged victim in the assault case against A$AP, was “convicted of criminal assault in Sweden 3 years ago.”

“Mustafa Jafari, Rocky’s alleged victim, was convicted of striking a man in his forehead and beating the victim’s face back in 2016, when Jafari was 16 years old,” TMZ reported Thursday. “It happened on the streets of Stockholm, the very place Jafari harassed and assaulted A$AP and his crew earlier this month.”

“Jafari was prosecuted and convicted of assault, and his sentence… 30 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay his victim around $500 in cash.”

A conservative-leaning Swedish language alternative news site gave more details into Jafari’s conviction, which was allegedly related to a knife crime.

“On December 22, 2015, the first police case was received,” reads an English-translated report from pt-media.org‘s Leila Drake. “So a few months after the man came to Sweden. Assault, 30 days of youth treatment. Jafari and his friend stabbed the third one, with at least wounds on his face. His hands had also received stabs.”





via pt-media.org.

After A$AP noted in social media posts one of the migrants appeared to be on drugs, the Daily Mail on Thursday reported at least one of Jafari’s two drug conviction charges, for which he reportedly served no jail time, was based on the prescription painkiller Tramadol.

Despite footage clearly showing Jafari and another migrant repeatedly provoking and harassing A$AP and his crew, the rapper and two others have been imprisoned in Stockholm since the incident earlier this month.

A$AP has maintained he acted in self defense, and he will remain jailed at least until the start of his trial which could begin next Tuesday.

“The punishment for Rocky could include a fine based on his daily earnings or a maximum of two years in prison,” reports the New York Times.





Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Jafari, in the meantime, will not be attending the trial, according to Swedish writer Erik van der Heeg.

“This Jewel will not, however, be present at the trial of asap rocky and his friends as plaintiff because he has left Sweden on July 20th,” van der Heeg wrote on Facebook Thursday, adding police say “he is on vacation in Iran until the 31th of August.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has blasted Sweden’s prime minister for claiming he is powerless to help in the American rapper’s case.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky.”

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

The “tapes” referred to by Trump are videos released by A$AP on social media following the assault, in which he documented the migrants confronting his entourage and refusing to go away.

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” Rocky posted on Instagram.

Rocky elaborated in a follow-up Instagram post: “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DON’T KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

Later, Jafari – who is seen smashing his headphones over A$AP’s security guard Big Tim – is heard asking the crew to replace the broken headphones.

Big Tim is later overheard claiming the assault caused him to bleed.

After the confrontation, a woman tells the crew one of the two men “slapped her ass and [her] girlfriend’s ass.”

In cell camera footage published by TMZ, Rocky appears to toss one of the migrants onto the street, before his crew begins beating him.

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” Trump added on Thursday. “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky.”

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

