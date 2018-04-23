Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 14 troops, policemen

Image Credits: flickr, isafmedia.

Taliban attacks in western Afghanistan killed 14 soldiers and policemen on Monday as Kabul residents prepared to bury their loved ones slain in a horrific bombing by the Islamic State group that targeted a voter registration center the day before, killing 57.

Prayer services were held for the Kabul victims as families of those killed in Sunday’s bombing carried the bodies of their kin and dug the graves at a cemetery in the hills above the Afghan capital.

The first of Monday’s near-simultaneous attacks in western Badghis province hit army units in the district of Ab Kamari, killing nine soldiers, said Ghulam Sarwar Haidari, the deputy provincial police chief.

Moments later, another large group of insurgents struck police in Qadis district, killing five policemen.

Read more


Related Articles

With test freeze, North Korea settles for imperfect nuclear threat

With test freeze, North Korea settles for imperfect nuclear threat

World at War
Comments
Iran Warns North Korea: 'Never Negotiate With The United States'

Iran Warns North Korea: ‘Never Negotiate With The United States’

World at War
Comments

Russia Claims It Captured Trump’s ‘Nice, New & Smart’ Missiles After Syrian Strike

World at War
Comments

Poll: Americans Fear Escalating Tensions with China, Russia

World at War
Comments

No More War! An Issue The Left And Right Agree On

World at War
Comments

Comments