Afghan soldier fatally shoots three U.S. soldiers; 1 injured

Three American service members were killed and another wounded Saturday when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in the country’s eastern Nangarhar province, U.S. officials said.

A local Afghan official had said earlier Saturday that two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded during the attack in Achin district, where U.S. Army special operations forces have been fighting with Afghan military against Islamic State-affiliated militants. The death toll later rose to three, with one injured.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the wounded soldier had been evacuated for treatment and the incident was under investigation.

The so-called insider attack — the second of its kind this year — happened in Nangarhar, where Afghan troops and U.S. special operations forces have been locked in combat with an Islamic State-affiliated militant group for months.

Ismail Shinwari, a district governor in Achin, said the incident happened in the Pekha Valley region of the Achin district. He said it was an active combat zone, keeping investigators from being able to go to the area.

