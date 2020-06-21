African American Man Murdered in CHOP Autonomous Zone

A reportedly African American man was killed in a shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, with shots recorded at around 2.20 a.m. last night.

A shooting took place earlier this morning as police have entered the “no-cop” zone to launch an investigation into the infamous anarchist commune which sprouted out of the abandonment of a local police precinct during the George Floyd riots in a move intended to quell tensions.

Spent shell casings and police suited up in riot gear were also reported at the autonomous zone’s border, according to The New York Post.



Citizens of CHOP made time to talk about Jesus with visiting street preachers and finished off with a group prayer.

Police say they faced hostile crowds, while firefighters were allowed through a large crowd which had formed to take the victims to safety.

Seattle police say “Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims. Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics.”

