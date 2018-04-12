African Athletes Disappearing Into Australia at Commonwealth Games

Image Credits: Wiki.

A men’s squash pairing from Sierra Leone have become the latest African athletes to miss their event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Hours after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton warned athletes who breached their visa conditions they’d be tracked down, locked up and deported, Sierra Leone’s Ernest Jombla and Yusif Mansaray did not appear for their men’s doubles match on Thursday morning.

Games officials have confirmed a Rwandan athlete, two Ugandans and potentially one Ghanaian are also missing in action.

The news comes after Cameroon revealed on Wednesday eight of its 42-strong Games team are missing, including two boxers who failed to appear for their events.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

World News
Comments
Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

World News
Comments

Viktor Orban: We’ve received one of the strongest mandates in the last 30 years

World News
Comments

Fmr UK Ambassador Peter Ford Says West Is Being Played By Jihadists, Assad Likely Not Behind Attack

World News
Comments

“It’s Time to Assassinate Assad”: Washington Examiner’s Michael Rubin

World News
Comments

Comments