African Migrant Attacks Refugee Worker Over Lack of Wi-Fi

Two weeks ago we shared a video about how some of Italy’s elderly want food while the country’s refugees are complaining about Wi-Fi access.

That wasn’t an exaggeration as a migrant worker has now been attacked over a lack of Wi-Fi.

A twenty-six-year-old Senegalese migrant attacked an asylum center worker in the Italian town of Cassino after he complained the place had no Wi-fi, Italian newspaper Ciociaria Oggi reports.

The man continuously asked about the Wi-fi signal and showed threatening behavior when his requests went unanswered.

