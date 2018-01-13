Report: African Migrants Bring Untreatable Form Of Tuberculosis To Europe

Experts of the University of Zurich, in Switzerland, discovered a “multidrug-resistant” form of tuberculosis in eight refugees who came from the Horn of Africa.

In a new official report the Swiss laboratory mentions several cases from 2016. The head of diagnostics Peter Keller says:

“These bacteria exhibited a new combination of resistance mutations against four different antibiotics that had never before been seen.”

The report says a laboratory in Germany also registered a case “with the same pathogen”. After checking data of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a total of 21 cases were identified. All cases were related to patients had also come from either the Horn of Africa or Sudan.

