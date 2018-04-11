African migrants in limbo as Israel seeks Uganda deportation deal

Image Credits: MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images.

Israel is finalizing a deal to deport thousands of African migrants to Uganda under a new scheme after agreements with Rwanda and the U.N.’s refugee agency to find homes for those expelled fell through.

About 4,000 migrants have left Israel for Rwanda and Uganda since 2013 under a voluntary program but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his right-wing voter base to expel thousands more.

In January, Israel started handing out notices to male migrants from Eritrea and Sudan giving them three months to take the voluntary deal with a plane ticket and $3,500 or risk being thrown in jail.

The government said from April it would start forced deportations but rights groups challenged the move and Israel’s Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction to give more time for the petitioners to argue against the plan.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

World News
Comments
Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

World News
Comments

Viktor Orban: We’ve received one of the strongest mandates in the last 30 years

World News
Comments

Fmr UK Ambassador Peter Ford Says West Is Being Played By Jihadists, Assad Likely Not Behind Attack

World News
Comments

“It’s Time to Assassinate Assad”: Washington Examiner’s Michael Rubin

World News
Comments

Comments