African Migrants Terrorize Canada, France Days After EU Announces Expanded Migrant Program

Migrants from Somalia and North Africa have been identified as the likely perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Canada and France, which were carried out just after the European Union Commission announced plans to import 50,000 more African migrants in the coming months.

Additionally, both suspects – one of whom is now deceased – were ‘known’ to local authorities after run-ins with the law.

In Edmonton, Canada, a Somali asylum seeker, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, is now in custody, suspected of carrying out one or more terror attacks, and stabbing a fallen police officer whom he had struck with a car before temporarily escaping. An ISIS battle flag was found inside the vehicle.

A former colleague had reported Sharif to authorities over concerns about his ‘incoherent rants’ about his ‘genocidal beliefs.’

“The co-worker said Sharif would play broadcasts in Arabic while they worked at the construction site. When Sharif started talking to him about his hatred of Shiite Muslims and support for well-known ISIS leaders, the co-worker decided he needed to do something, he said,” reports CBC. “RCMP said Sunday that Sharif was interviewed by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in 2015.”

“But there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to make an arrest and the suspect was deemed ‘not a threat.'”

In Marseille, France, female cousins were stabbed to death by a man screaming “Allahu Ackbar” at the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles train station on Sunday.

Sources have informed the Daily Mail that the murderer was an illegal immigrant “of either Algerian or Tunisian origin.”

The suspect, who was gunned down at the scene as his victims lay bleeding out on the sidewalk, had been arrested just a day before in Lyon, France, for shoplifting.

Despite being in the country illegally, and despite also being connected with drug-related offenses, he was released by authorities who were also aware that he had reportedly used as many as eight false identities.

“Instead they let him go, and the next they heard about him was in connection with a double murder,” a source told the Mail. “Forensic evidence has linked him with the incidents in Marseille and in Lyon, but his actual name and other details remain in dispute.”

“He was known to police for his links to drug-related crimes, but had used up to eight identities over the past few months.”

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Marseille killings.

On Wednesday, just days before these attacks, the European Union Commission unveiled the latest expansion in their ‘refugee resettlement’ agenda – a plan to formally import 50,000 more Africans over the next two years at a cost of over half a billion US dollars.

“Europe has to show that it is ready to share responsibility with third countries, notably in Africa,” EU Migration Commissioner, Dmitri Avramopoulos said in comments to the press. “People who are in genuine need of protection should not risk their lives or depend on smugglers.”

“We need to open real alternatives to taking perilous irregular journeys,” he added. “Investing in more legal pathways, both for protection but also for study or work, is therefore essential.”

Crime reports out of Germany this year revealed that migrants account for nearly half of all offenses in Berlin alone, and that ‘asylum seekers’ commit violent crimes at a rate 15 times higher than German citizens.

