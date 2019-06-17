Africans coming across southern border have ‘rolls of $100 bills’

Swiss journalist Urs Gehriger recently visited African migrants who breached the border and hung out on the streets of San Antonio, Texas, waiting to go elsewhere in the country, and he met hostility from people who didn’t want to share details about their experiences, conflicted each other, and had rolls of $100 bills.

In a recording played on Fox News, Gehriger asks a migrant from Congo how she got to America.

She refused to say.

“We are here now in the United States. Why do you ask about Ecuador?” a woman said, referring to the reported country they passed through.

As Gehriger continued to ask simple questions, he said they backtracked and “were not answering at all.”

“They wouldn’t tell me anything about how they got here, and then they started to get aggressive and they were contradicting each other,” he told Laura Ingraham.

“One said they ran through the forest, and another said no, there was no forest, and they were actually arguing among themselves,” Gehriger said.

He said they started to get “aggressive” after questions about money and help.

Gehriger believes the illegals were coached on giving answers to authorities.

“I had the impression that somebody told them not to speak about it,” and acting like “now we’re here, you have to help us, give us money.”

“What I found from an aid worker there, they actually do have money. Quite a few of them, because he spotted them under a tree, right in front of the shelter, counting a roll of money with hundred dollar bills,” Gehriger told Ingraham.

Hundreds of migrants Congo and Angola were transported to San Antonio the week before, and city officials say they received no warning from the feds that they were coming.

KENS published a story showing dozens of people milling around downtown, saying they arrived at the southern U.S. border by way of Ecuador.

For those of you following along on the Congolese migrant influx in San Antonio, this is what made air on Thursday. A lengthier write-up including the struggles Catholic Charities is facing can be found here: https://t.co/MRIGBQuntl@KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nJeC215LQv — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

All told, 350 Africans arrived that week.

City officials say CBP told them another 200-300 would be arriving later.

One migrant told reporter Jaleesa Irizarry via Google translate that he came to America “for security reasons” and once he made it, “with the help of the USA, I can get it back,” referring to his family that stayed behind.

A video from CBP shot last week shows group of illegals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo waded across the Rio Grande River and into the United States.

Male and female adults can be seen walking through the water and into Texas, several with children on their shoulders.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019

The attempted invasion occurred in late May, according to the agency.

The river — or “natural barrier” — was so shallow, the surface didn’t reach the adults’ waists.

The White House tweeted additional video:

Last night, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 illegal aliens from Congo, Angola, and Cameroon near the U.S.–Mexico border. Our southern border is now a magnet for illegal immigration from all over the world. It's time for Democrats to help close the loopholes! pic.twitter.com/lxe7qqQiNj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2019

According to CBP, it was the first large group from Africa to try to breach the U.S. border via Mexico.

“Large groups present a unique challenge for the men and women of the Del Rio Sector,” Chief Raul Ortiz said in a news release. “This large group from Africa further demonstrates the complexity and severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border.”

“This is the first large group apprehended in the Del Rio Sector and the first large group of people from Africa – including nationals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo – apprehended on the Southwest border this year,” according to CBP.

There were 116 in the group, the agency says.