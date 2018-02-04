‘After A Year Of Looking, There Is No Collusion!’ — Trump Goes OFF On Russia Narrative

President Trump sent a series of fiery tweets Saturday following the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo purporting to show FBI surveillance abuse.

Trump didn’t hold much back.

Great jobs numbers and finally, after many years, rising wages- and nobody even talks about them. Only Russia, Russia, Russia, despite the fact that, after a year of looking, there is No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

As the president notes, wages in January 2018 grew at the fastest rate since 2009.

Unemployment in the United States also dropped to its lowest percentage in 17 years under President Trump.

And yet, as he notes, the media is very focused on the Russia narrative instead. (RELATED: Media Wonders Why Trump Didn’t Talk About Russia)

Trump also tweeted out lines from an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Friday titled “A Reckoning for the FBI.”

“The four page memo released Friday reports the disturbing fact about how the FBI and FISA appear to have been used to influence the 2016 election and its aftermath….The FBI failed to inform the FISA court that the Clinton campaign had funded the dossier….the FBI became…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

…a tool of anti-Trump political actors. This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law….The FBI wasn’t straight with Congress, as it hid most of these facts from investigators.” Wall Street Journal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

These tweets come after Trump also tweeted this morning, saying “collusion is dead,” and calling the “Russian Witch Hunt” an “American disgrace.”