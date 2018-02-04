‘After A Year Of Looking, There Is No Collusion!’ — Trump Goes OFF On Russia Narrative

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flicker.

President Trump sent a series of fiery tweets Saturday following the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo purporting to show FBI surveillance abuse.

Trump didn’t hold much back.

As the president notes, wages in January 2018 grew at the fastest rate since 2009.

Unemployment in the United States also dropped to its lowest percentage in 17 years under President Trump.

And yet, as he notes, the media is very focused on the Russia narrative instead. (RELATED: Media Wonders Why Trump Didn’t Talk About Russia)

Trump also tweeted out lines from an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Friday titled “A Reckoning for the FBI.”

These tweets come after Trump also tweeted this morning, saying “collusion is dead,” and calling the “Russian Witch Hunt” an “American disgrace.”


FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

Video: CNN's Stelter Says Memo Is 'Alternate Reality' Created By Sean Hannity

Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo

2 Killed, 70 Injured In SC Train Collision

