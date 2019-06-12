After Appearing on His Show 30 Times, Now Letterman Says Trump is a "Psychotic Soulless Bastard"

After appearing on his show more than 30 times, David Letterman now says that Trump is a “psychotic soulless bastard”.

“I think he just liked being on TV. I had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he’s turned into,” Letterman told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he’s just a psychotic,” he added, asking “what went wrong?”

On the face of it, the only thing that “went wrong” is that Trump stopped pandering to Democrats.

It’s an extraordinary coincidence that Letterman only began to view Trump as a psychotic soulless bastard after he ran as a Republican and won.

And for the more than 30 previous occasions on which Letterman hosted Trump, none of these traits were apparently evident.

So we’re left with two possibilities; Either Trump is a psychotic soulless bastard and hid it from Letterman for decades.

Or Letterman, who had no problem with Trump before he ran as president, has contracted Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Which do you think is the more likely explanation?

