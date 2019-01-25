After Being Silenced At Biggest Press Conference In History, Roger Stone Tells All

Roger Stone joins the Alex Jones Show following a press conference with mainstream media where he was shouted at and was unable to properly deliver his statements.

Protesters and press members shouted “lock him up” as Stone tried to explain what happened after being arrested.

Below, Stone makes his very first public testimony since being released from FBI custody.

In the next segment, Stone calls in live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump as his lines of communication are cut off and the mainstream media ignores his actual statements regarding his indictment.


