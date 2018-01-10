After DACA Comments, Tucker Asks Trump: ‘What Was The Point Of Running For President?’ [VIDEO]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after President Trump Tuesday for appearing to give up on his immigration priorities, prompting Tucker to ask, “what was the point of running for president?”

The Daily Caller co-founder said, “Congress is full of people from both parties who believe that the point of our immigration policy is to provide cheap labor to their donors and to atone for America’s imaginary sins against the world. They couldn’t care less about immigration’s effect on you or your family–these are the same people the president now says he trusts to write the immigration bill, the one he will sign no matter what it says. So what was the point of running for president?”

Read more