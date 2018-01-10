After DACA Comments, Tucker Asks Trump: ‘What Was The Point Of Running For President?’ [VIDEO]

Image Credits: Wiki.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after President Trump Tuesday for appearing to give up on his immigration priorities, prompting Tucker to ask, “what was the point of running for president?”

The Daily Caller co-founder said, “Congress is full of people from both parties who believe that the point of our immigration policy is to provide cheap labor to their donors and to atone for America’s imaginary sins against the world. They couldn’t care less about immigration’s effect on you or your family–these are the same people the president now says he trusts to write the immigration bill, the one he will sign no matter what it says. So what was the point of running for president?”

Read more


Related Articles

Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Scarborough Admits There Is No 'Objective Evidence' For Trump Mental Claims

Video: Scarborough Admits There Is No ‘Objective Evidence’ For Trump Mental Claims

U.S. News
Comments

White House on judge blocking Trump move to end DACA: ‘Outrageous’

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Presidential Center Panned as ‘Socially Regressive’

U.S. News
Comments

Petition Demanding Oprah Disavow Harvey Weinstein Passes 15,000 Signatures

U.S. News
Comments

Comments