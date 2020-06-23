After Declaring "Summer of Love," Seattle Mayor Tells Police to Dismantle CHOP Following Two Shootings

After expressing her view that the Seattle protest zone represented a “summer of love,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered police to dismantle CHOP following two shootings in the area.

The CHOP (originally named CHAZ) was established in a 6 block area of downtown Seattle after Black Lives Matter demonstrators ransacked a police station earlier this month, causing cops to flee, leaving armed leftists to patrol the zone.

Despite innumerable instances of violence, rapes, constant arguments and crime spiking by 300 per cent, the legacy media dutifully repeated the false claim that the utopian experiment was overwhelmingly peaceful.

That ended over the weekend when a 19-year-old man was shot dead and another wounded on Saturday followed by another shooting on Sunday.

“Seattle police said officers who responded to the former incident faced a “violent crowd” that denied them safe access to the crime scene,” reports USA Today.

Following numerous complaints from residents that they were living in fear of their safety, Mayor Durkan, having initially caved to the mob, has now been forced to reverse her approach.

“It’s time for people to go home,” said Durkan, appearing alongside Police Chief Carmen Best.

She remained vague on what would happen to protesters who resist, some of whom are armed, but made it clear that police would be sent back in.

“The continued disorder, the violence, and the impacts on residents and businesses are not just at odds with a message of justice and equity, they cannot continue to occur,” said Durkan. “We are working with the community to bring this to an end. Capitol Hill belongs to everyone in the city.”

Sounds like the “summer of love” isn’t going to happen and the Communist utopian experiment ended in violence and chaotic disorder.

Imagine my shock.

