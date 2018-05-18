After Defending MS-13 Murderers, Left Blames NRA For Santa Fe School Shooting

After a week in which the left defended Hamas terrorists and MS-13 murderers, they are now blaming the NRA for the school shooting in Santa Fe.

At least eight students were killed today inside inside Santa Fe High School by an individual later identified by authorities as another student. A second suspect was also detained.

The shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. The gunman reportedly used a shotgun.

In usual fashion, the left immediately began exploiting the horrific tragedy to score political points, by blaming the NRA despite the fact that no NRA member has ever been involved in a mass shooting.

This comes after a week in which many on the left repeatedly ran defense for Hamas terrorists by referring to them as “protesters,” as well as their sympathetic treatment of MS-13, a drug cartel that has massacred women and children.

Innumerable leftists wasted no time in attacking the NRA as being culpable for the school shooting, with many declaring the group to be a terrorist organization.

There are days when it just seems pointless to worry about writing a book. At least 8 students killed in a shooting in Texas – this country is broken beyond repair. WHEN will the @NRA be declared a terrorist organization? — Melanie Benjamin (@MelanieBen) 18 May 2018

Down with the NRA, the patron saint of American Terrorists. — Chris Reed (@Chrisreed619) 18 May 2018

I’m now politicizing three school shootings ago: The @NRA is a terrorist organization. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) 18 May 2018

The only difference between the @NRA and ISIS is that the @NRA has a better marketing division. — Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) 18 May 2018

The NRA is a terrorist organization. — ???????? ???????????????? (@prof_gabriele) 18 May 2018

This is exactly the right time to talk about gun violence. Right now. Don't wait to demand action before another innocent human being is gunned down because of elected officials who are bought and sold by the @NRA. Human beings matter more than guns.#SanteFeHighSchool — Charlotte Clymer?????? (@cmclymer) 18 May 2018

AGAIN. Children dead & traumatized because selfish, soulless politicians won't do anything about the epidemic of violence in our country wrought by GUNS & bought and paid for by the @NRA. These dead children are your legacy @SpeakerRyan @SenateMajLdr @realDonaldTrump #bloodmoney https://t.co/tCXvcqe2sa — Stefanie Iris Weiss?? (@EcoSexuality) May 18, 2018

Greatest threat to USA isn't terrorism but NRA backed gun violence which have left your streets soaked in blood of innocent Americans. #SantaFe #BoycottNRA — Fuad Alakbarov (@DrAlakbarov) 18 May 2018

If, after a week of defending Hamas terrorists & MS-13 mass murderers, your reaction to a horrific school shooting is to label millions of law-abiding American gun owners “terrorists,” it’s probably time to take a long look in the mirror.

