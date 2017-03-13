After Drunken Driving Conviction, Government Wants to Deport Mexican Man for the 7th Time

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a Mexican man at the Hidalgo County jail last week and wants to deport him for the seventh time.

Officers detained 26-year-old Obed Vasquez— a Mexican citizen who lives in Mission — at the Hidalgo County jail on Thursday, according to the criminal complaint against him.

State troopers arrested Vasquez on drunken driving and marijuana charges during February. After he pleaded guilty, the Sheriff’s Office released him to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Records checks revealed the defendant was formally removed from the United States to Mexico for the sixth (6th) time on June 28, 2016, via the San Ysidro, California Port of Entry,” according to the criminal complaint.

