After Failing With Worm Burgers, Norwegian Grocery Chain to Launch Cricket Burgers

After failing to convince consumers to buy worm burgers, a Norwegian grocery chain is trying to market burgers made from ground up crickets.

Supermarket Meny scrapped the idea of worm burgers after insufficient demand but seem convinced that they can stir up enthusiasm for people to chomp down on insects.

“It is difficult to see whether Norwegian consumers are more open to insects in a burger than bread, but the link to testing alternative protein sources, such as insects, is probably more closely linked to a burger,” communications manager of Meny, Nina Horn Hynne, told E24.

According to the article, office staff at Meny were asked to try the cricket burger and they found it very appetizing.

“It tastes good,” says one employee. “Crunchy but with a little unusual taste.”

Thomas Rognstad, chairman of Urban Food in Norway, said the burgers, which are made by grounding down the crickets and adding flour, were easy to produce because crickets don’t need much space, water or food and they contain 60 per cent protein.

Judging by some of the respondents to the article, the cricket burgers are probably going to be as unpopular as the worm burgers.

“There no chance in hell I would eat this,” said one.

“No boycott is needed because there won’t even be any sale,” added another.

However, when cricket burgers were launched at a Mexican restaurant in Soho, New York, they were apparently a “surprise hit.”

Eating bugs has been heavily promoted by cultural institutions and the media over the past year because people are being readied to accept drastically lower standards of living under disastrous global ‘Green New Deal’ programs that will make normal meat production vastly more expensive.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to give your body the powerful multivitamin formula it needs with Vitamin Mineral Fusion now at 40% off!