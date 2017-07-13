After First Lady Lands in Paris, She Heads Straight to Children's Hospital

Image Credits: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Paris Thursday, where the Trump has plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, while Trump was taking meetings and touring Napoleon’s Tomb at the Hôtel des Invalides, his wife went to a children’s hospital.

Melania Trump visited Necker Hospital where she greeted the young patients, even speaking to them in French.

According to Yahoo News, the children’s ward, where she met with six children, is decorated with images from “The Little Prince,” an iconic French novel.

Read more


Related Articles

Former North Korean Money Man Reveals Why Over A Decade Of Sanctions Failed

Former North Korean Money Man Reveals Why Over A Decade Of Sanctions Failed

World News
Comments
Tucker Mocks CNN Treason Hysteria: 'Send Trump Kid to Electric Chair'

Tucker Mocks CNN Treason Hysteria: ‘Send Trump Kid to Electric Chair’

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Trump: Putin Would Have Preferred Hillary As POTUS

World News
Comments

What’s Driving Global Populism?

World News
Comments

Erdogan Could Face Arrest in Sweden After Officially Being Accused of Genocide

World News
Comments

Comments