After First Lady Lands in Paris, She Heads Straight to Children's Hospital

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Paris Thursday, where the Trump has plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, while Trump was taking meetings and touring Napoleon’s Tomb at the Hôtel des Invalides, his wife went to a children’s hospital.

Melania Trump visited Necker Hospital where she greeted the young patients, even speaking to them in French.

According to Yahoo News, the children’s ward, where she met with six children, is decorated with images from “The Little Prince,” an iconic French novel.

