After Legalizing Abortions Up to Birth, New York Wants to Shut Down Christian Adoption Agency

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing a faith-based adoption provider will be available for media interviews after a federal court hearing Tuesday in New Hope Family Services’ lawsuit against the state of New York. New Hope asked the court in December to stop the state from targeting it for its religious beliefs and to preserve its ability to continue placing children in adoptive homes while the lawsuit moves forward.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services has singled out the religious nonprofit for its policy prioritizing the placement of children it serves in homes with a married mother and father and has threatened to force New Hope to immediately phase out its adoption program.

“Every child deserves a permanent home with loving parents,” said ADF Legal Counsel Jeana Hallock. “For over 50 years, New Hope has served children and families throughout the state of New York by offering a comprehensive, ‘arm-around-the-shoulder’ ministry and walking with both birth parents and adoptive parents to place children in forever homes. Protecting this religious nonprofit does nothing to interfere with other adoption providers. Banishing New Hope as a faith-based adoption provider, however, means fewer kids will find permanent homes, fewer adoptive parents will ever welcome their new child, and fewer birth parents will enjoy the exceptional support that New Hope has offered for decades. In short, everyone loses if the government forces New Hope to shut down.”

