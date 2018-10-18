After nuclear holocaust, we’ll go to heaven as martyrs; attackers will die as sinners – Putin

Image Credits: vaXzine / Flickr.

Editor’s Note: The fact that the head of a nuclear-powered nation is even making such statements reveal what’s really at stake geopolitically in this day and age.

If any nation decides to attack Russia with nuclear weapons, it may end life on Earth; but unlike the aggressors, the Russians are sure to go to heaven, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“Any aggressor should know that retribution will be inevitable and he will be destroyed. And since we will be the victims of his aggression, we will be going to heaven as martyrs. They will simply drop dead, won’t even have time to repent,” Putin said during a session of the Valdai Club in Sochi.

He added that Russia’s nuclear forces are not tailored for a pre-emptive strike, and exist as a second-strike capability meant to deter an attack by a foreign nation.

The Russian nuclear doctrine allows for the use of this weapon in a conventional conflict, but only if Russia’s existence is at stake. This presumably gives the Russian military a loophole to use tactical nuclear weapons in the case of a large-scale invasion. The self-imposed restrictions are less harsh than a complete ‘no-first-use’ pledge, which was dropped by Moscow in 1993.

A mock-up of the “Tsar-bomba” (RDS-220) a 100-megaton yield thermonuclear device tested by Soviet Union in 1961, the most powerful ever created. © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

The US’ latest nuclear posture review says that Washington may use nuclear weapons in response to a non-nuclear attack on itself or its allies. It remains vague about the exact circumstances that may trigger such an action. This gave rise to speculation that even a cyberattack may permit a nuclear response. Meanwhile, a call for the creation of small-yield submarine-launched missiles and nuclear-capable sea-launched cruise missiles have only added to concerns that the US is stocking up for some kind of large-scale conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any attack on the country would be met with “retribution” and that Russians would “go to heaven as martyrs” while the aggressors would “just drop dead.” 

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Walmart Encourages Bizarre 'Furry' Subculture

Walmart Encourages Bizarre ‘Furry’ Subculture

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC Contributor: Trump Doesn't Care About Khashoggi Because He Was 'Brown'

MSNBC Contributor: Trump Doesn’t Care About Khashoggi Because He Was ‘Brown’

U.S. News
Comments

Cry Baby CNNers Whine About Being Bullied By ‘Cruel’ Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Nancy Pelosi Details Democrats’ Plan for Open Borders: ‘I Don’t See Any of Us Voting for Wall Funding’

U.S. News
comments

Restaurant Owner Called a ‘Nazi Sympathizer,’ Life Threatened For Renting Room to Marsha Blackburn

U.S. News
comments

Comments