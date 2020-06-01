After Trump Vows To Classify It As Terrorist Group, Leftists Defend ANTIFA

Image Credits: Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image.

Following President Trump’s promise to classify ANTIFA as a terrorist organisation, hyperventilating leftists, virtue signalling celebrities and fake media mouthpieces rushed to DEFEND the group responsible for the wanton violence and destruction, because orange man is bad.

The hashtag ‘#IamAntifa’ began trending on Twitter, with hundreds of thousands declaring themselves in allegiance with Anarcho-communists.

Others who seemingly have no clue that ANTIFA is a bunch of chicken-necked violent communists, lumped in war heroes and holocaust victims with them.

Others noted that because Trump was whisked off to a bunker by the Secret Service, that is proof that he IS Hitler:

Orange man is bad:

Meanwhile, while not quite declaring themselves ANTIFA yet, leftist celebrities are getting behind a call to defund police:

And what, pray tell, happens when ANTIFA comes to smash up your luxury ‘capitalist’ mansions?

