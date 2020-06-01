After Trump Vows To Classify It As Terrorist Group, Leftists Defend ANTIFA

Following President Trump’s promise to classify ANTIFA as a terrorist organisation, hyperventilating leftists, virtue signalling celebrities and fake media mouthpieces rushed to DEFEND the group responsible for the wanton violence and destruction, because orange man is bad.

The hashtag ‘#IamAntifa’ began trending on Twitter, with hundreds of thousands declaring themselves in allegiance with Anarcho-communists.

What's weird is that if you spelled out what the acronym for this loose movement called "antifa" stands for and rewrite Trump's tweet accordingly, it would read: "The United States of America will be designating anti-fascists as a Terrorist Organization." https://t.co/JTwVR1bPsk — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 31, 2020

I organize my community. I hate racism. I think the government’s use of force on its own people is out of control. I encourage people to stand up to Nazis / skinheads / proud boys. I oppose all fascism. So… I guess, according to our President, I’m a terrorist? #IAmAntifa — 🐝🐝🐝 Aurora_Activist 🐝🐝🐝 (@AuroraActivist) June 1, 2020

How did I know I’d eventually be designated a “terrorist” by my own country? I’m an accomplice, here to leverage my privilege and platform, in support of movements for social and environmental justice. Also, will punch Nazis or help you find a medic. #IAmAntifa pic.twitter.com/iL7emQTzvL — B. Dolan (@BDolanSFR) May 31, 2020

Let's be crystal clear: 1. #ANTIFA = Anti-fascist 2. Domestic terrorism is overwhelmingly carried out by the RIGHT, not the left. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 31, 2020

Sorry. I keep trying it in different scary voices, but I simply can't turn the word 'Antifa' – short for 'antifascist' – into something that sounds bad. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 1, 2020

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

Anonymous is right! If you are not Anti-Fascist You are For Fascism. Let's show our solidarity For Antifa an Antifascist Activist group by sharing #IAmAntifa in our tweets. pic.twitter.com/SyV3HFJC9J — #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🌹 (@PepperOceanna) May 31, 2020

Fascists like the Nazis killed 6 million of my brethren Fascists like the KKK lynched scores of African Americans If it is considered terrorism to fight against those whose racist ideologies seek the destruction of others Then I am a terrorist#Iamantifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Gpof6AuyWt — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) May 31, 2020

#IAmAntifa Anyone who claims to be a leftist, but who's against people who're actually serious about combating fascism, are just as much enemies of humanity as fascists. Liberals are the first line of defense for fascism. They deserve nothing but ridicule and rage. pic.twitter.com/AjF7IfkjjV — Civilization is killing 🌎Best be uncivilized then (@ElSementalDeTJ) May 31, 2020

Others who seemingly have no clue that ANTIFA is a bunch of chicken-necked violent communists, lumped in war heroes and holocaust victims with them.

An image of my Antifa Terrorist great grandfather who helped defeat the Nazis in Normandy and liberate Europe. #IAmAntiFa pic.twitter.com/5GPkdpGrTY — AlMac (@SparkAlMac) June 1, 2020

In memory of my great aunts who were killed in the Holocaust, I denounce Donald Trump, the Racist-In-Chief. #BlackLivesMatter #IAmAntifa pic.twitter.com/TpMEuLYlYS — Nancy Levine 🌊 (@nancylevine) June 1, 2020

I am anti-fascists.

My grandfather fought fascists in WWII.

I am Antifa. #IAmAntifa pic.twitter.com/RQee6q3bkW — (((CoyoteBroad))) (@jayne_a_broad) May 31, 2020

Others noted that because Trump was whisked off to a bunker by the Secret Service, that is proof that he IS Hitler:

BREAKING NEWS: In a continuation of the remarkable parallels between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, the President of the United States of America last night retreated to his bunker inside the White House. It is not known if he had a revolver or cyanide pill on him at the time. pic.twitter.com/O0yrd6QWUl — Dorothy Tweet (@DorothyTweet1) June 1, 2020

Trump IS HIDING IN A BUNKER JUST LIKE HITLER LMAOOOOO #BunkerBoy #bunkertrump pic.twitter.com/ubkcTMZ5Za — BLM (@laycoholic) June 1, 2020

Here you see our last “Big Leader”, protected in a bunker, deciding what to do, after the #Antifa unrightfully attacked the fine nation of Germany, that just wanted to be great again.#IAmAntifa pic.twitter.com/SSalTuOKhJ — Bill – bleibt daheim – Dung (@BiII_Dung) June 1, 2020

I prefer Presidents who don't dodge the draft 5 times, incite a civil war, then run for the safety of a bunker. #IAmAntifa — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) June 1, 2020

Orange man is bad:

If wanting fairness and being against Orange Hitler then #IAmAntifa pic.twitter.com/QPQzwdjM1A — Daniel C (@firiechick1) May 31, 2020

Love seeing fools tweet #IAmAntifa without having any idea who they actually are simply because of DRUMPF pic.twitter.com/UyhgExLWEF — Ragnarok (@RagnarokBruin) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, while not quite declaring themselves ANTIFA yet, leftist celebrities are getting behind a call to defund police:

DEFUND THE POLICE https://t.co/du19I57s6c — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) May 31, 2020

If you were willing to say #AbolishIce. I need you to be willing to say #DefundThePolice. Full stop. — patrisse cullors (@OsopePatrisse) May 30, 2020

Black lives matter Defund the police Protest is beautiful Direct action gets the goods — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 31, 2020

Appreciate the outpouring of support & standing with us but if y’all really want to support, make sure we do EVERYTHING in our POWER to #DEFUNDPOLICE – END THE LEGACY OF SLAVE CATCHING and use those resources, OUR RESOURCES to build BETTER. Make THAT the headlines. Put in WORK. — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) May 31, 2020

Defund the police.

Fund hospitals.

Stop killing, save lives. — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) May 30, 2020

Black Lives Matter. Stop the militarization of police. Prosecute killer cops. #defundpolice pic.twitter.com/qZ3wFoqzs8 — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) May 30, 2020

And what, pray tell, happens when ANTIFA comes to smash up your luxury ‘capitalist’ mansions?

