After Two Years, NASA Ship Reaches Asteroid

Image Credits: European Space Agency.

After a two-year chase, a NASA spacecraft arrived Monday at the ancient asteroid Bennu, its first visitor in billions of years.

The robotic explorer Osiris-Rex, right on cue, pulled within 12 miles (19 kilometers) of the diamond-shaped space rock. It will get even closer in the days ahead and actually go into orbit around Bennu (BEN-oo) on Dec. 31. No spacecraft has ever orbited such a small cosmic body.

Flight controllers applauded and exchanged high-fives once confirmation came through—exactly one week after NASA landed a spacecraft on Mars.

