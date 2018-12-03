After Two Years, NASA Ship Reaches Asteroid

After a two-year chase, a NASA spacecraft arrived Monday at the ancient asteroid Bennu, its first visitor in billions of years.

The robotic explorer Osiris-Rex, right on cue, pulled within 12 miles (19 kilometers) of the diamond-shaped space rock. It will get even closer in the days ahead and actually go into orbit around Bennu (BEN-oo) on Dec. 31. No spacecraft has ever orbited such a small cosmic body.

Relieved, proud, and anxious to start exploring! https://t.co/uO94qEvEOJ — Dante Lauretta (@DSLauretta) December 3, 2018

Flight controllers applauded and exchanged high-fives once confirmation came through—exactly one week after NASA landed a spacecraft on Mars.

