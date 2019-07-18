‘Afternoon in America’: Drudge Monitors Infowars’ Trump-Omar Coverage

President Trump’s not the only avid Infowars fan.

On Monday, DrudgeReport.com editor-in-chief Matt Drudge posted a tweet depicting part of his afternoon news consumption, which includes listening to political commentary from Rush Limbaugh and Infowars’ Alex Jones.

“Afternoon in America,” Drudge tweeted, with screenshots of Rush and Jones doing their respective talk shows, while DrudgeReport.com is pulled up on screens behind them.

Jones’ show that day centered on Drudge’s main story, a contentious Twitter spat between freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and President Donald Trump, where the two traded barbs over her and other House Democrats’ recent anti-American sentiments.

Escalating an already heated back-and-forth, Trump suggested Omar go back to Somalia and fix the broken government there before presuming to lecture Americans on how to run the country.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019 ….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

It’s no surprise Drudge enjoys watching The Alex Jones Show. The media mogul famously chose Infowars as the venue for a prescient October 2015 interview where he predicted Alex Jones and Infowars would soon be censored by social media companies.

Check out Monday’s full broadcast of The Alex Jones Show:

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars