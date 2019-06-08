AG Barr Compares His Return To DOJ to D-Day Invasion

Attorney General William Barr joked Friday that his return to the Justice Department reminded him of the Allied invasion on D-Day.

During a speech to new FBI agents graduating from the agency’s academy, Barr quipped that his second term as U.S. Attorney General had felt like parachuting into enemy territory.

“I’m a two-time offender…this is my second stint as Attorney General,” he said Friday.

“As we’ve been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 — D-Day — I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot,” Barr joked.

AG Barr: "As we've been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot." pic.twitter.com/D36xU0uYSj — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2019

Sainte-Mère-Église, a French town near the beaches of Normandy, was one of the targets of Allied paratroopers during the massive 1945 invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe.

