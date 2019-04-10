AG Barr Confirms: Obama Admin Did Conduct 'Unauthorized Surveillance' of Trump Campaign

The Obama administration did spy on the Trump campaign in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, Attorney General William Barr revealed on Wednesday.

“I think spying did occur,” Barr told a Senate hearing. “But the question is whether it was adequately predicated and I am not suggesting that it wasn’t adequately predicated…I am not suggesting those rules were violated, but I think it is important to look at that. And I am not talking about the FBI necessarily, but intelligence agencies more broadly.”

“I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal – it’s a big deal.”

Attorney General Barr on Mueller Report: "I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016…I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal." pic.twitter.com/uz4tIqGIaa — CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2019

Democrat Brian Schatz (Hawaii) asked Barr if he could rephrase the term “spying” given the “cable news ecosystem would freak out” if he didn’t make it precisely clear what he was suggesting.

“Unauthorized surveillance. I want to make sure there’s no unauthorized surveillance,” Barr replied.

Additionally, Barr told the committee he would be looking at the “genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016.”

“I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016,” he said Tuesday.

Of course, the discredited mainstream media went into overdrive in 2017 and 2018 trying to dispel President Trump’s claim that Obama was spying on his campaign.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

