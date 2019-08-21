AG Barr: Epstein's Death Looks Like Suicide

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Attorney General William Barr says he’s seen nothing that would contradict a medical examiner’s assessment that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s death inside a New York prison was a suicide.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Barr acknowledged there were “serious irregularities” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein was housed, however he agreed with a medical examiner’s report which ultimately ruled suicide by hanging.

“I have seen nothing that undercuts the finding of the medical examiner that this was a suicide,” Barr stated.

The New York City medical examiner made her autopsy findings public last Friday, 6 days after Epstein was found dead in his cell.

Days after the incident, Barr reassigned key figures at the prison, including the warden and two other MCC staff members. He also appointed a new director of the Bureau of Prisons.


