AG Barr: FBI 'Spied Upon' Trump Campaign in ‘Bad Faith'

Attorney General William Barr said the FBI likely acted in “bad faith” when they launched their counterintelligence probe into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Speaking to NBC News on Tuesday, Barr contested the Inspector General report’s conclusion that the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Trump wasn’t motivated by political bias, asserting the bureau acted improperly before and after Trump took office with the support of the mainstream press.

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr said. “I think there were gross abuses of FISA and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI.”

“I think that leaves open the possibility that there was bad faith,” he added.

Barr pointed out that the IG’s FISA found the FBI used multiple spies and surveillance techniques against the Trump campaign, contrary to the mainstream media calling that a conspiracy theory.

“It was clearly spied upon,” he said. “That’s what electronic surveillance is…going through people’s emails, wiring people up.”

“As far as I’m aware, this is the first time in history that this has been done to a presidential campaign, the use of these counterintelligence techniques against a presidential campaign.”

[@realdonaldtrump's campaign] was clearly spied upon. I mean, that’s what electronic surveillance is. I think wiring people up to go in and talk to people and make recordings of their conversations is spying. – AG Bill Barr pic.twitter.com/eHXQMv91cS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 10, 2019

Barr went on to explain why the FBI’s unprecedented action against a sitting president threatens the Republic.

“From a civil liberties standpoint, the greatest danger to our free system is that the incumbent government use the apparatus of the state…both to spy on political opponents but also to use them in a way that could affect the outcome of the election,” Barr said.

“The question really is, what was the agenda? After the election, they kept pressing ahead after their case collapsed. This is the President of the United States.”

Barr’s remarks come a day after he made a statement Monday pushing back against the IG’s findings, excoriating the FBI for launching “an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign.”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones tears into the IG report, and exposes it to be the dud he predicted it would be.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!