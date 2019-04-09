AG Barr Making First Congressional Appearance Since Mueller Report

Image Credits: Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will appear before a U.S. congressional panel on Tuesday for the first time since Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The hearing before a House of Representatives appropriations subcommittee is meant to explore the Trump administration’s $29 billion fiscal 2020 budget request for the Justice Department, but Barr is likely to face questions about Mueller’s final report and when a redacted version will be delivered to Congress.

Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mueller turned his confidential report over to Barr on March 22 following a 22-month-long probe into whether Donald Trump may have colluded with Russia during his 2016 presidential campaign and whether Trump later obstructed inquiries into the matter.

