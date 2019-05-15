AG Barr Mocks Pelosi Arrest Threat: 'Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?'

Attorney General William Barr poked fun at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent charge that he should be arrested for supposedly lying to Congress.

After the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol on Wednesday, Barr reportedly approached Pelosi and asked, “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” receiving laughter from those present.

Source confirms AG Barr approached @SpeakerPelosi at National Peace Officers Memorial Service, shook her hand + said loudly “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” Pelosi smiled and indicated to Barr the House Sergeant at Arms was present should an arrest be necessary. — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) May 15, 2019

Pelosi responded with a smile and indicated that the Sergeant-At-Arms was nearby, according to ABC reporter John Parkinson.

Attorney General Bill Barr spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in person today, after the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol. A source close to Barr says he asked Pelosi if she had brought her handcuffs. There was laughter but no word on Pelosi's response. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) May 15, 2019

The California Democrat earlier this month charged that Barr had “lied to Congress” during a House subcommittee hearing over a letter sent by Special Counsel Mueller complaining about the skewed press coverage of his findings.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That’s a crime,” Pelosi said at a press conference.

“He lied to Congress; he lied to Congress. And if anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime.”

“Nobody is above the law; not the president of the United States, and not the attorney general,” she added.

The Department of Justice responded to her accusation in a statement, “The baseless attack on the Attorney General is reckless, irresponsible and false.”

Alex Jones presents CSPAN footage of Republican rep. from Ohio Jim Jordan as he grills Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee about their true intentions behind questioning Attorney General Bill Bar.