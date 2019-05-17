AG Barr: Public Must Know If Feds Weaponized Russia Probe

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Attorney General William Barr explained that he is trying to get to the bottom of whether or not “government officials abused their power and put their thumb on the scale” during the early stages of the Russia probe.

“I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together, in a sense I have more questions today than when I first started,” Barr told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer in an interview set to air Friday on “America’s Newsroom.”

“What doesn’t hang together?” Hemmer asked.

“Some of the explanations of what occurred,” Barr said.

Read more


President Trump has announced an initiative to gather stories of those that have been censored and smeared by Big Tech and the radical left.


Related Articles

Pentagon Awards $646 Million Contract For Border Wall in Arizona

Pentagon Awards $646 Million Contract For Border Wall in Arizona

Government
Comments
California Governor Pardons Felons Facing Deportation

California Governor Pardons Felons Facing Deportation

Government
Comments

Dems to Stage Marathon Reading of Mueller Report

Government
comments

The ‘Equality Act’ Is a Danger to American Women

Government
comments

Alabama Senate to Vote on Bill Banning Abortion

Government
comments

Comments