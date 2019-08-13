AG Barr Reassigns Epstein Prison Warden, Places Two Guards on Leave

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Attorney General William Bar has reassigned the warden of the federal prison where Jeffrey Epstein stayed after the billionaire pedophile was found dead in his cell under suspicious circumstances.

“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Additionally, two MCC guards have also been placed on “administrative leave” until the investigations are finished.

The announcement comes amid reports that sounds of “shrieking and shouting” were heard from Epstein’s cell the night of his death.

Barr said earlier this week that he was “appalled” over the circumstances that lead to Epstein’s mysterious death, citing “serious irregularities” in the prison’s safety protocol.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened, and there will be accountability,” Barr said at a New Orleans police event Monday.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”

RELATED: EPSTEIN ‘BEDSHEET’ HANGING EXPLANATION CONTRADICTED BY FORMER INMATE

RELATED: CONGRESSMAN: A LOT OF PEOPLE “BREATHING A HUGE SIGH OF RELIEF” NOW EPSTEIN IS DEAD

RELATED: EPSTEIN’S CELLMATE WAS TRANSFERRED OUT DAY BEFORE “SUICIDE”

RELATED: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Twitter: 

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury


Related Articles

Shrieking and Shouting Heard From Epstein's Cell the Morning He Died

Shrieking and Shouting Heard From Epstein’s Cell the Morning He Died

U.S. News
Comments
Electronics Were Removed From Epstein's 'Pedo Island' Before FBI Raid

Electronics Were Removed From Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ Before FBI Raid

U.S. News
Comments

‘Fredo’ is NOT the Italian Version of the N-Word

U.S. News
comments

‘I’ll f***ing ruin your s**t’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets foul-mouthed over ‘ethnic slur’

U.S. News
comments

“Unplanned” Movie Arriving to Every Abortion Clinic in America

U.S. News
comments

Comments