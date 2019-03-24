AG Barr Releases Summary of Mueller Report to Congress -- NO COLLUSION!

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Attorney General William Barr has released his summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report to Congress.

After receiving Mueller’s report on Friday, Barr had indicated he would issue his own summary on Sunday.

“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence to 2016 presidential campaign,” the summary reads.

Additionally, Barr found that the report did not find evidence against Trump to warrant an obstruction of justice offense.

“Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction of justice offense,” the statement read.

Read the 4-page report in full below:


Comments