AG Barr Says Stay-At-Home Orders 'Disturbingly Close to House Arrest'

Attorney General William Barr said some states are going too far in their enforcement of stay-at-home orders and the Justice Department may have to get involved to protect civil liberties.

Barr appeared on radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show Wednesday to discuss how these “burdensome” social distancing measures must be lifted now that America is passing the curve of coronavirus cases.

“These are unprecedented burdens on civil liberties right now, and the idea that you have to stay in your house is disturbingly close to house arrest,” Barr told Hewitt. “I’m not saying it wasn’t justified, I’m not saying some places it might be still justified. But it’s very onerous, as is shutting down your livelihood.”

“There are very, very burdensome impingements on liberty and we adopted them for the limited purpose of slowing down the spread. We didn’t adopt them as the comprehensive way of dealing with this disease. We are now seeing that these are bending the curve, and we have to come up with more targeted approaches.”

Barr announced last week that Department of Justice would get involved in addressing civil liberty violations after Mississippi law enforcement fined parishioners $500 for attending a drive-through church service.

