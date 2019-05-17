AG Barr Slams Dems' Contempt Vote as ‘Political Circus’

Attorney General William Barr said the House Judiciary Committee’s vote to hold him in contempt of Congress is part of a “political circus” Friday.

“It’s part of the usual game, you know, political circus that’s being played out. It doesn’t surprise me,” he said of the decision in an interview with Fox News. “I don’t feel threatened.”

Democrats had been pushing Barr to release the full, unredacted Mueller report investigating potential Russian collaboration in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr’s comments came after the committee, led by Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, previously gave Barr a deadline of May 6 by 9 a.m. to turn in the full report with no redactions, which many Republicans said would be dangerous due to the possibly sensitive material that could be leaked. Barr did not budge.



Before the vote, the White House said the president would use executive privilege to prevent Democratic lawmakers from getting the materials they’re requesting.

“Even in redacted form, the Special Counsel’s report offers disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels. Congress must see the full report and underlying evidence to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation, and other constitutional responsibilities,” Nadler said in a statement May 6.

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.



