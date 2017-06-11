AG Jeff Sessions to testify before Senate intelligence committee

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the former Alabama senator, will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Sessions will speak to the committee in wake of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday that raised questions about the AG’s meetings with Russian officials before President Trump was sworn into office and while Sessions was still a senator.

“In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” Sessions said in a Saturday letter to a House appropriations subcommittee.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information.”

