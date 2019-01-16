AG Nominee Promises to Look Into Whether a Counter Intelligence Probe Was Improperly Opened Against Trump

During his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Attorney General Nominee William Barr promised to look into whether a counter intelligence probe was appropriately opened against President Donald Trump by someone at the Justice Department.

Under questioning from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Barr was asked, “Would you promise to me and this committee to look into this and tell us whether or not in the appropriate way a counter intelligence investigation was opened up by somebody at the FBI/Department of Justice against President Trump?”

“Yes, Mr. Chairman. I think there are a number of investigations as I understand it going on in the department,” Barr replied.

“Have you ever heard of such a thing in all the time you’ve been associated with the Department of Justice?” Graham asked.

“I have never heard of that,” Barr said.

Graham began his questioning by saying he supports the idea that politicians should not interfere with criminal investigations, but he said there’s another side to the equation.

“What about those who are in charge of enforcing the law? What about those with the power to bring charges against American citizens including people up here? I remember Senator Stevens’ case in Alaska. So we should always be on guard about the politician interfering in a investigation, but we should also have oversight of how the department works and those with this tremendous power use that power,” he said.

