Agent Gorka: Conservative Inc.

Recently, conservative impersonator Sebastian Gorka applauded the removal of some of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters at CPAC, the annual political conference attended by conservative activists from across the United States and beyond.

Gorka was ridiculed after calling for the removal of popular CPAC personalities he doesn’t like, including people he says should have never been there to begin with.

That means independent and conservative voices outside the mainstream, GOP establishment.

In reality, it is Gorka who doesn’t fit the description of a true conservative.

He has now taken on the role of an establishment insider and privileged gatekeeper.

He is the enemy inside the gates.

