AI Connected Smart Devices To Trigger Mass Suicides And Civilizational Collapse

Alex Jones breaks down how devices with artificial intelligence embedded in the applications, aka ‘smart’ devices, are being used for surveillance as well as electromagnetic stimuli to control peoples’ thoughts, feelings and actions for an ultimate act of mass suggestion that will collapse society.

The planet is already seeing exponential amounts of death and disease and the global elite wish to increase this trend.

In a related video, Alex Jones explains that while it may appear that our future is unfolding naturally, globalists have actually been plotting for decades how to control the population using our own technology against us.

