AI Identifies People by Way They Walk

The way you walk and your footsteps could be used as a biometric at airport security instead of fingerprinting and eye-scanning.

Researchers at The University of Manchester in collaboration with the University of Madrid have developed a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI), biometric verification system that can measure a human’s individual gait or walking pattern. It can successfully verify an individual simply by them walking on a pressure pad in the floor and analyzing the footstep 3-D and time-based data.

The results, published in one of the top machine learning research journals, the IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TPAMI) journals earlier this year, showed that, on average, the AI system developed correctly identified an individual almost 100% of the time, with just a 0.7 error rate.

