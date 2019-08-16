Air Force Base Locked Down After Gate Runner Storms Facility, Attacks Officers

Security forces at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Thursday morning shot and killed a gate runner who “aggressively” attacked officers who tried to arrest him, and stabbed a civilian security forces member.

The unidentified suspect “charged” the front gate at Andersen at about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday night, while being pursued by Guam Police Department officers, Andersen officials said in a release posted on the base Facebook page Thursday.

The suspect crashed his vehicle while trying to force his way through the gate, and then abandoned his vehicle, the release said. He then ran away into the jungle nearby, prompting a base lockdown.

Read more



A video shows cops being pinned down and attacked in a Phildelphia no-go-zone, and the media celebrated it.

