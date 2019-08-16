Air Force Base Locked Down After Gate Runner Storms Facility, Attacks Officers

Image Credits: ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images.

Security forces at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Thursday morning shot and killed a gate runner who “aggressively” attacked officers who tried to arrest him, and stabbed a civilian security forces member.

The unidentified suspect “charged” the front gate at Andersen at about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday night, while being pursued by Guam Police Department officers, Andersen officials said in a release posted on the base Facebook page Thursday.

The suspect crashed his vehicle while trying to force his way through the gate, and then abandoned his vehicle, the release said. He then ran away into the jungle nearby, prompting a base lockdown.

Read more


A video shows cops being pinned down and attacked in a Phildelphia no-go-zone, and the media celebrated it.


Related Articles

Chinese Forces Run Exercises Along Hong Kong Border

Chinese Forces Run Exercises Along Hong Kong Border

World at War
Comments
Report: NATO Jet Chased Away From Russian Official's Plane

Report: NATO Jet Chased Away From Russian Official’s Plane

World at War
Comments

China Releases Video of Army Preparing For Hong Kong Invasion

World at War
comments

Space Force Closer to Launch

World at War
comments

Beijing Accused of Secretly Deploying Police to Hong Kong

World at War
comments

Comments