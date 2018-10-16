Air Force Failed to Protect Frontline Fighter Jets During Storm

Image Credits: Brendan Smialowski / Contributor / Getty.

The Air Force lost several advanced F-22 stealth fighters that were damaged or destroyed during the hurricane that leveled Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida last week.

Air Force sources said 17 F-22s—one of the military’s most advanced stealth fighter jets—were unable to fly away to avoid the Category 4 storm and were damaged in hangars at the base that were not built to withstand major hurricanes.

Most of the stay-behind aircraft, including F-22s QF-16 target drones and Mu-2 aircraft trainers, sustained some damage and several were destroyed when Hurricane Michael came ashore near the base on the Oct. 10.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Nigeria Says Muslim Insurgents Killed 2nd Female Aid Worker

Nigeria Says Muslim Insurgents Killed 2nd Female Aid Worker

World at War
Comments
Egyptian Army Claims 450 Jihadists Killed

Egyptian Army Claims 450 Jihadists Killed

World at War
Comments

Syria Ready to Fight for Idlib If Jihadists Reject deal

World at War
Comments

F-35s Return to Flight After Worldwide Grounding

World at War
Comments

Oil priced $400 in yuan, Russian military base – Saudi insider says kingdom mulls 30 anti-US moves

World at War
Comments

Comments