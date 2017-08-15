Air Pollution Ups Stress Hormones, Alters Metabolism

Image Credits: flickr, austinevan.

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Breathing dirty air causes stress hormones to spike, new research suggests, which could help explain why long-term exposure to pollution is associated with heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and a shorter life span.

Dr. Haidong Kan of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, and colleagues looked specifically at the health effects of particulate matter (PM), small particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, from industrial sources, that can be inhaled and become lodged in the lungs. While PM levels have gone down in North America in recent years, they are on the rise worldwide.

“This research adds new evidence on how exposure to PM could affect our bodies, which may (ultimately) lead to higher cardiovascular risk,” Dr. Kan told Reuters Health in an email interview. “Our result may indicate that particulate matter could affect the human body in more ways than we currently know. Thus, it is increasingly necessary for people to understand the importance of reducing their PM exposure.”

The new study, published in Circulation, included 55 healthy college students in Shanghai, a city with pollution levels in the middle range compared to other Chinese cities, according to Dr. Kan.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

The Opioid Crisis Deemed A National Emergency: So What Happens Now?

The Opioid Crisis Deemed A National Emergency: So What Happens Now?

Health
Comments
Studies Suggest Yoga Helps Depression Sufferers Feel Better

Studies Suggest Yoga Helps Depression Sufferers Feel Better

Health
Comments

71% of Cities Will See Double-Digit Premium Increases as More Insurers Drop Out of Exchanges

Health
Comments

CDC: The Smoking Rate Dropped To 15% In 2015

Health
Comments

Study Finds Energy Drinks To Be A Gateway Drug?

Health
Comments

Comments