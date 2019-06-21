Airlines Avoiding Parts of Iran-Controlled Airspace

Image Credits: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Some global airlines are redirecting flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, citing safety concerns amid intensifying fears of a military confrontation in the Middle East.

A flurry of airlines, including British Airways, Qantas, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Air-France KLM’s Dutch subsidiary KLM, announced they would avoid parts of Iranian airspace Friday morning.

ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images

It comes after a day of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump reportedly approved military strikes against the Islamic Republic late Thursday, before abruptly reversing his decision after intense discussions with top national security officials at the White House.

Matt Bracken breaks down the military and political drama playing out in the Gulf of Oman near the strategic Straight of Hormuz.


