Airport Systems Break, Causing Chaos at Airports in London, US and Around the World

Image Credits: Dushan Hanuska/Flickr.

Airline systems around the world broke briefly, causing disruptions in a number of major airports around the world.

The issues – which appear to be with one of the core systems airlines use to manage their passengers – now appear to have been resolved, according to people working at airports.

Images posted on social media showed people queueing to board flights amid the problems. But it’s not yet clear how long those delays were and whether they are causing any further disruption.

The issues appear to be with Amadeus Altea, a piece of software that airlines use to check people in and out and monitor them as they do so. It is used by a huge number of airlines – 125 in all, flying to and from airports across the globe.

Read more


Related Articles

Global Airport Chaos After Computer Systems Crash

Global Airport Chaos After Computer Systems Crash

Science & Tech
Comments
Russia, US Shoot for the Moon with Joint Lunar Station Project

Russia, US Shoot for the Moon with Joint Lunar Station Project

Science & Tech
Comments

Terminator Director James Cameron: ‘The Machines Have Already Won’

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Millionaire Exposes Facebook’s Sinister Censorship Plan

Science & Tech
Comments

Bill Gates Reassures America That Artificial Intelligence Is Nothing To ‘Panic’ About

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments