Al-Baghdadi Raid Forces Never Trumpers To Eat Crow

Now what do you have to say Never Trumpers? As we leave one of the many foreign entanglements in Syria that George Washington warned us about, President Trump cuts the head off the snake.

No matter how much they spend, the Never Trumpers will never be able to feel the pulse of the American people. They are openly campaigning to return America back to the path we were on as we spiraled towards an end to American sovereignty, with all of their whimpering from their echo chamber of collusion delusion.

Not one of these globalist tools can come to terms with the monumental accomplishment President Trump has doled out to the American middle class.

In an article by Real Clear Politics largely overlooked by the Mockingbird media, “…according to new Census Bureau data on the incomes of America’s middle class. This study by former Census Bureau researchers and now statisticians at Sentier Research has found gigantic income gains for the middle class under Trump. The median or average-income family has seen a gain of $5,003 since Trump came into office. Median family income is now (August 2019) $65,976, up from about $61,000 when he entered office (January 2017).”

Under George W. Bush, the household income gains were a little over $400 in eight years, and under Barack Obama the gains were $1,043. That was in eight years for each. Under Trump, in less than three years, the extra income is about three times larger. Calling the politicians and their mockingbird media conspirators “Never Trumpers” actually gives these goons of globalism too much credit. They should be called anti populists, which ultimately adds up to anti-Americans.