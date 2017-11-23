Al Franken accused of inappropriate touching by two more women

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., has been accused of grabbing two women’s backsides in separate incidents nearly a decade ago.

The anonymous accusers, who spoke to The Huffington Post in a story published Wednesday evening, are the third and fourth women to accuse the “Saturday Night Live” alumus of improper conduct.

One of the accusers told the Huffington Post that Franken “grabbed my buttocks during a photo op” at a June 2007 event hosted by the Minnesota Women’s Political Caucus. The second accuser said Franken “cupped her butt” with his hand at a Democratic fundraiser in 2008, then suggested they “visit the bathroom together.”

In a statement to The Huffington Post, Franken said, “It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events.” In reference to the second accuser’s claim, Franken added “I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom.”

The woman who accused Franken of groping her in 2007 told The Huffington Post that the senator is “a serial groper” and criticized people who said the allegations against Franken are “a right-wing conspiracy.”

