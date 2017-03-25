Al Gore: I’ve Got 10 GOP Senators Ready To Fight Trump On Global Warming

Former Vice President Al Gore claimed 10 Republican senators are ready to turn on President Donald Trump on global warming policy.

“There’s a new development, there are now 30 Republican members of the House of Representatives who have changed sides on this issue and have become part of a group committed to solving the climate crisis,” Gore told The Independent. “There are about 10 Republican senators who right now are considering changing sides, a couple already have.”

Gore did not identify who these ready-to-defect Republican lawmakers are, but said with their help, “we are going to win this, there’s no question about that,” and that “[h]istory is on our side.”

He made these remarks at an event in the United Kingdom, where he previewed his new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

Gore also argued Trump wouldn’t be able to stop the environmental movement.

“He [Trump] is seemingly determined to eliminate all of the Government programs that he can eliminate that would help the US reach its goals but the speed and force of this transformation underway in the West may lead to the achievement of the US goals regardless of what he does,” Gore said.

Gore supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, leading outreach for young voters who were thinking of voting for a third party.

After the elections, he met with Trump and his daughter Ivanka to talk about global warming policy.