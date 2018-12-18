Al Gore: Migrant Caravans Caused By Climate Change

The Central American migrant caravans trying to cross the southern U.S. are a “recent, startling example” of climate change forcing people to flee their homelands, according to former Vice President Al Gore.

“People from all over the world are being forced to migrate because the climate crisis is affecting their livelihood. The migrant caravan from Central America is a recent, startling example,” Gore tweeted Monday.

People from all over the world are being forced to migrate because the climate crisis is affecting their livelihood. The migrant caravan from Central America is a recent, startling example. This @FT video connects the dots in a profound way. https://t.co/pGZwiUeIRZ — Al Gore (@algore) December 17, 2018

Gore pointed to a Financial Times video, which claimed that migrants are not just leaving their countries because of violence, but also because of climate change.

As we’ve exhaustively reported, the majority of migrants from Honduras and El Salvador are at America’s doorstep because they’re seeking better economic opportunities, not because they’re fleeing political persecution.

In fact, most of the migrants rejected Mexico’s offer for asylum, and hundreds refused to leave Tijuana unless the U.S. government provided them each with $50,000.