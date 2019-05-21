Al Jazeera Gets Twitter To Silence Critics Of Its Video Implying Jews Benefited From Holocaust

Image Credits: Andy Melton / Flickr.

The Qatar-funded Al Jazeera news network published a video questioning the Holocaust and implying that Jews have benefited from it.

Then, when Western media caught them and published translations, Twitter agreed to censor the westerners’ translated versions, invoking Al Jazeera’s copyright.

On May 18, AJ+ Arabic posted a seven-minute video to social media with the caption “The gas chambers killed millions of Jews … So the story says. How true is the #Holocaust and how did the Zionists benefit from it?” The Jews “exploited the Holocaust for their agenda and made the whole world focus on their murders and forget the other victims.”

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a nonpartisan nonprofit that says it “bridges the language gap which exists between the West and the Middle East, providing timely translations,” added captions and tweeted a translated version of the clip.

Read more


Mark Dice has released a powerful new video exposing the ridiculous open border policies being pushed by democratic presidential candidates in the name of stopping climate change. Alex breaks down this report to reveal how the left uses propaganda to fear monger people into voting for them.


Related Articles

Advanced civilizations could be communicating with neutrino beams

Advanced civilizations could be communicating with neutrino beams

Science & Tech
Comments
5G Danger: Hundreds Of Respected Scientists Sound The Alarm About Health Effects As 5G Networks Go Up Nationwide

5G Danger: Hundreds Of Respected Scientists Sound The Alarm About Health Effects As 5G Networks Go Up Nationwide

Science & Tech
Comments

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

Science & Tech
comments

Prescription For Violence: The Corresponding Rise Of Antidepressants, SSRIs & Mass Shootings

Science & Tech
comments

Galaxy Blazes With New Stars Born From Close Encounter

Science & Tech
comments

Comments