Al Jazeera Gets Twitter To Silence Critics Of Its Video Implying Jews Benefited From Holocaust

The Qatar-funded Al Jazeera news network published a video questioning the Holocaust and implying that Jews have benefited from it.

Then, when Western media caught them and published translations, Twitter agreed to censor the westerners’ translated versions, invoking Al Jazeera’s copyright.

On May 18, AJ+ Arabic posted a seven-minute video to social media with the caption “The gas chambers killed millions of Jews … So the story says. How true is the #Holocaust and how did the Zionists benefit from it?” The Jews “exploited the Holocaust for their agenda and made the whole world focus on their murders and forget the other victims.”

For those that missed it, @ajplusarabi produced a video in Arabic straight up denying the Holocaust and claiming the Zionists were complicit. Same people that make those cutesy progressive videos you all share. @AJEnglish and @ajplus. They deleted it, but we saved it. 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Z75H3EfRL1 — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) May 19, 2019

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a nonpartisan nonprofit that says it “bridges the language gap which exists between the West and the Middle East, providing timely translations,” added captions and tweeted a translated version of the clip.

